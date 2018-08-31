Gold set for longest monthly losing streak since 2013
Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Friday but remained on course to rack up their longest monthly losing streak since 2013, hit by the concern over lingering US-China trade tensions.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,202.04/oz at 3.21am GMT, after touching a near one-week low of $1,195.95 on Thursday. Prices are down 1.7% in August, on track for a fifth consecutive monthly decline.
US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,207.90/oz.
“As $1,200 is always a psychological level, there will be some battle to regain that…. It is going to be critical whether prices are going to close above or below that level today,” said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
Analysts and traders said gold would closely track moves in the dollar, in which the metal is priced, especially with investors bracing for the next round of the US-China trade conflict.
Gold prices have declined about 7.7% so far in 2018 amid international trade disputes and the Turkish currency crisis, with investors preferring the dollar as a safe-haven.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed at 94.731 on Friday.
We think the spate of the more consequential news headlines … are likely to force another dollar rally and conceivably pressure gold prices lowerINTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir
The greenback was boosted overnight by data that showed US consumer spending increased in July.
“We think that the spate of the more consequential news headlines we are seeing of late are likely to force another dollar rally and conceivably pressure gold prices lower,” said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
“We would therefore favour the short-side for the time being, especially going into the long Labor Day weekend in the US.”
Meanwhile, investors continued their liquidation of exchange traded funds (ETFs), even after gold prices recovered from one-and-a-half-year lows of $1,159.96 touched earlier in August.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, have seen continuous outflows since July 23 and are down more than 9% so far in 2018.
“The ongoing outflows from ETFs, record high speculative shorts and upbeat US economic data are still the major headwinds for gold and signify the recovery might be short-lived,” said Religare Securities analyst Sugandha Sachdeva.
Spot gold may drop to $1,185/oz as it has broken support at $1,200, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Spot silver was down 0.1% at $14.52/oz.
Palladium was up 0.5% at $970.25/oz, after touching a 10-week high at $983.75. Platinum rose 0.4% to $791.90/oz.
Palladium’s premium over platinum hit about $185/oz on Thursday, the highest since March 2001.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.