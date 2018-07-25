Trump’s EU meeting may rattle JSE

Markets

25 July 2018 - 07:31 Robert Laing
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Wednesday’s market focus will be on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about the meeting.

The rand, which strengthened all the way from R13.52 to R13.27 to the dollar on Tuesday after China pledged to invest in SA, was holding on to most of its gains on Wednesday morning.

The rand was trading at R13.33 to the dollar, R15.55 to the euro and R17.50 to the pound at 6.40am.

Asian markets were generally buoyant ahead of the JSE’s opening, with Naspers’s Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent up 0.64% to HK$377.60 and BHP up 1.82% to A$33.61.

JSE-listed companies which may release interim results on Wednesday include chemicals group AECI and Capital & Counties Properties.

Neither have issued trading updates, as would be required if their earnings differed by more than 20% from the comparative period.

London-focused Capital & Counties said in May that is was considering splitting its Covent Garden and Earls Court developments into separately listed companies.

Brait, Mediclinic and RECM & Calibre (RAC) have scheduled their annual general meetings for Wednesday.

RAC chairman Piet Viljoen, known for his outspoken views, tweeted his verdict of JSE-listed UK shopping mall Hammerson’s results on Wednesday.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.