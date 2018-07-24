Market data - July 24 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
One would expect our government to spend its funds on socially important issues, not on a former president’s criminal case, writes Martin van Staden
Many cash-in-transit companies are failing to use the methods available to them to halt this type of crime, even though some have been available for years
The ANC Gauteng deputy chair says it is not as if the party has not acted against the disgraced former health MEC, and that the ANC is dealing with the matter internally
The newspaper formerly known as The New Age, which closed down in June, is applying for liquidation despite it attracting new investors just a few weeks ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will take active measures to expand imports from SA
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is planning to announce ‘decisive steps’ to deal with governance issues at the PIC as well as allegations of dodgy dealings against its CEO
Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa appeals to worshipers in the majority Christian state for a decisive win against the ruling party on July 30
Gunathilaka was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket over a ‘misconduct’ charge in Colombo
Yeoville playwright’s work continues to inspire after his death
