Without mentioning Donald Trump, G-20 stresses need to defuse trade tension

Buenos Aires — Group of 20 (G-20) members pleaded on Sunday for increased dialogue to defuse escalating trade tension that could hit global economic growth hard.

Finance ministers and central bankers from 20 leading economies closed a two-day meeting in Buenos Aires warning that "heightened trade and geopolitical tensions" threatened the economic expansion.

It comes at a time when US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies have provoked ire from traditional allies such as the EU, Canada and Mexico, and sparked a series of retaliatory measures.

The G-20’s final communique stressed "the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence" amid fears of an escalating global trade war.

While the statement did not mention the US, which is at the centre of trade disputes with G-20 members China, the EU and others, it demonstrated more concern than in March, when the group avoided the issue altogether.

Argentina’s economy minister, Nicolas Dujovne, hinted that the G-20 could not afford a rupture over trade disputes, which he said should be resolved directly between governments or through the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"It’s not about denying differences," Dujovne told reporters at the conclusion of the meeting. But "we have to try to emphasise consensus because we recognise the importance of keeping this group alive and in harmony".

During the 2008 global financial crisis, the G-20 was critical in preventing an even worse outcome and saved millions of jobs, he said, noting that "it’s in the bad times when you see how essential it is". But US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated his claim that the US merely wants "more balanced trade" with other countries.