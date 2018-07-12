Markets

Market data - July 12 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

12 July 2018 - 20:13
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE likely to join global rebound, but bad news ...
Markets
2.
Rand headed for a sharp fall, says world’s most ...
Markets
3.
Rand headed for a sharp fall, says world’s most ...
Markets
4.
Rand bounces back as investors ignore trade row ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker on risk-off ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.