Market data - July 12 2018

Meanwhile, the Competition Commission is accused of being rather high-handed in its dealings with business — and MultiChoice wants its competition regulated
Conditions at the Middledrift prison are so bad some inmates are urinating in the corners of their cells as the toilets are full
Action taken against Patricia de Lille depends on what happens at the meeting and what legal advice the DA gets on the outcome of June’s court judgment, the DA says
Intellidex’s report into the workings of Viceroy Research says its work on Steinhoff was largely plagiarised and can find ‘no evidence of Viceroy being a registered entity’
The rand plunged 7.5% in June, and the weaker currency and higher oil prices are adding upside risks to inflation
A 700m stretch in the northbound section between Epsom Avenue and Boundary Road will be completely closed off to traffic
London’s policy chairwoman says with looser trade ties to Europe Britain’s financial and related professional services sector — which accounts for three-quarters of the British economy— will suffer
Starting the torch relay in the place where a nuclear plant to meltdown in 2011 killed or displaced thousands, ‘marks these Olympics as the Games of recovery’
Porsche has released its 911 T in SA for those who get what driving is about
