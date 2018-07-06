Markets

Rand, Asian markets calm after Trump’s trade war commences

06 July 2018 - 06:57 Robert Laing
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

Asian markets were surprisingly calm after the US commenced its threatened trade war against China at midnight Washington time — or 6am on Friday in SA.

"A trade war between the world’s two largest economies officially began on Friday morning as the Trump administration followed through with its threat to impose tariffs on $34bn worth of Chinese products, a significant escalation of a fight that could hurt companies and consumers in both the US and China," the New York Times reported.

Chinese stock markets were down less than 0.5% while Tokyo’s Topix index rose more than 1% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday.

The rand — which strengthened from R13.73 to R13.51 to the dollar on Thursday afternoon ahead of the US implementing its threatened tariffs — held on to most of its gains overnight.

The rand was trading at R13.55 to the dollar, R15.84 to the euro, and R17.91 to the pound at 6.30am.

The world now awaits to see how China will retaliate against the US. Beijing is expected to slap import duties on US goods including pork, soybeans and cars.

SA’s Reserve Bank is scheduled to release SA’s gross reserve figures for June at 8am.

A poll of economists by Trading Economics forecasts SA’s gross reserves to have increased slightly from May’s $51.15bn.

"Although foreign exchange reserves only roughly cover external debt due in the short term, and may fall further as investors continue to adjust their portfolios globally, a large proportion of government and economy-wide external debt is in domestic currency implying that SA’s credit metrics are resilient to further weakening in the rand," Moody’s said in an analyst note e-mailed on Tuesday.

US opening fire on the world — and itself, China says on eve of trade war

There is little prospect of a last-minute diplomatic flurry to avert the trade war, with no evidence of talks between the two sides, even via back ...
World
23 hours ago

Bank of England warns global trade war will slow world economic growth

The bank’s governor notes global export orders and manufacturing output have already fallen, just as Trump doubles down on China tariffs
World
13 hours ago

Angela Merkel talks tough on Trump about Nato and an all-out trade war

The German Chancellor says Donald Trump’s calculations on EU trade surplus do not include digital services, making them ...
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The rand is big in Japan right now
Markets
2.
The rand is big in Japan right now
Markets
3.
Jittery day for rand and other currencies
Markets
4.
Jittery day for rand and other currencies
Markets
5.
Rand jumps more than 10c to dollar as euro ...
Markets

Related Articles

US opening fire on the world — and itself, China says on eve of trade war
World

Bank of England warns global trade war will slow world economic growth
World

Angela Merkel talks tough on Trump about Nato and an all-out trade war
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.