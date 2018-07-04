The best and worst investments of the latest quarter

Oil was the best investment over the June quarter, a comparison of the JSE’s 92 exchange-traded products released by etfsa.co.za on Wednesday morning showed.

The JSE’s range of exchange-traded products has grown to cover most actively traded commodities, along with portfolios of stocks and bonds in various sectors and geographical regions, making them a handy way to measure the performance of different investment types.

Standard Bank’s West Texas Intermediate oil price-tracking exchange-traded note gained 33.59% over the June quarter, overtaking Standard Bank’s rhodium exchange-traded fund (ETF), which gained 27.46%.

Over the year, however, rhodium remained a clear winner with a 136.49% price rise, nearly double oil’s annual gain of 73.98%.

Rhodium’s price has rocketed due to platinum becoming cheaper than palladium. Making autocatalysts out of platinum rather than palladium requires manufacturers to use more rhodium.

The third best performer over the June quarter was another commodity, wheat. Standard Bank’s wheat exchange-traded note gained 24.08% over the quarter.

The rand returning to pre-Ramaphoria levels during the June quarter made the US the best stock market for South African investors.

The S&P 500 index-tracking ETF offered by CoreShares was the JSE’s fourth best performing exchange-traded product with a 21.98% gain, according to etfsa.co.za.

This placed CoreShares’ S&P 500 tracker ahead of the same portfolio offered by Satrix, which gained 20.92%, followed by Sygnia’s Itrix S&P 500, which gained 19.37%.

The benchmark Satrix top 40 index-tracking exchange-traded fund gained 5.97% over the June quarter.

The best JSE sector was resources. The Satrix resources 10 index tracker gained 20.34% and Absa NewFunds S&P Givi Resi ETF returned 20.15%.

"Index-tracking ETFs generally perform better than similar index tracker unit trusts and show far less volatility in total returns over various time periods," etfsaco.za MD Mike Brown said in the June quarter report.

"This can be attributed to the requirement for JSE-listed ETFs to exactly replicate the index, which is not a requirement for non-listed index trackers. Using quantitative methods to track indices without full replication, which can be the case for tracker unit trusts, can produce mixed results."

The worst performers in the June quarter were funds offering baskets of South African government bonds.

Investors in Ashburton’s government inflation-linked bonds exchange-traded fund ended up 4.75% poorer over the three months, followed by Absa’s ILBI tracker, which lost 4.71%, while Satrix’s ILBI product lost 4.68%.

"Bonds and local listed property ETFs have performed badly, reversing the trend of the past few years for such asset classes to provide superior returns," Brown said.