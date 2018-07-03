Africa takes centre stage at CFA Society SA’s Annual Investment Conference in July

Let’s Measure Up in Africa. That’s the theme of the CFA Society South Africa’s Annual Investment Conference that takes place on July 26 2018 at The Vineyard in Cape Town.

The theme is underpinned by society’s move towards reaching better outcomes for investors, and being cognisant that the purpose of finance is to increase wealth and well-being for all.

Against this backdrop, the conference speakers represent different disciplines and industry angles. They will analyse and evaluate lessons learnt, equip delegates to deal better with current demands, and provide a vision of what should be done differently in future.

The introduction of a classic debate to this year's agenda aims to facilitate a robust but friendly deliberation – drawing out the challenges and opportunities facing investment professionals today.

Two debaters argue for the motion and two against. In line with this year’s conference theme, the CFA Society South Africa has invited four guest speakers to debate this motion: “This house believes that Africa will always remain dependent on foreign investment to achieve its full economic potential.”

Audience participation is encouraged by posing questions to the debaters and inviting guests to vote before and after the debate, to challenge teams to sway the audience to support their particular position.

Event details:

Date: July 26 2018

Venue: The Vineyard, Newlands, Cape Town

Time: 9am

Cost: CFA members pay R3,500 and non-CFA members pay R4,500

Visit the website to book your seat.

This article was paid for by the CFA Society South Africa.