WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

There has been a lot of news about the company’s holding in Tencent. Naspers has shown that it can monetise off its Tencent holding.

Nair said the other big attraction in Naspers was the amount of assets it had acquired, including Flipkart, “and the market is simply not taking any cognisance of that right now”.

He said he would be patient and buy Naspers at these levels and “hopefully in the next five to 10 years shareholders would be able to monetise off that”.