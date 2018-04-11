Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Reinet and Platinum Asset Management

11 April 2018 - 08:54 Business Day TV
Fay Mukaddam Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Nic Norman-Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose Reinet Investments as his stock pick of the day, while Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Platinum Asset Management.

Norman-Smith said Reinet was an entry point into British American Tobacco (BAT).

Rand performance remained strong “leaving the rand hedge capabilities a lot stronger when playing in this space. A lot of negative movement has been seen in global tobacco stocks as interest rates go up and people who have bought them for a bond proxy are selling out,” he said.

Platinum Asset Management is an Australian company started by South African Kerr Neilson in 1994.

“Being a star-rated fund manager in Australia the company’s share price declined when Neilson announced his retirement in December but the company continues to perform, showing a well-managed, well-maintained business,” said Verster.

