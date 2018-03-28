Bond market fairly calm as Reserve Bank cut rates

South African government bonds were steady on Wednesday afternoon, after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected.

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago cautioned, however, that the rand was "overvalued", implying that it was unlikely to appreciate further from current levels.

The rand exchange rate has a big effect on the outlook for inflation, to which local bonds are sensitive. Government bonds have strengthened materially since December as a result of an improved political and economic outlook.