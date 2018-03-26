Oil gives up gains on US rig count and US-China trade war

Singapore — Oil prices reversed earlier gains on Monday as concern over a looming trade dispute between the US and China weighed on global markets.

The possibility of a full-blown trade war between the US and China battered Asian shares on Monday.

The falls came after US President Donald Trump last week signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to $60bn of imports from China.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.51 a barrel at 2.55am GMT, down 37c or 0.6% from their previous close.

Brent crude futures were at $70.24 a barrel, down 21c or 0.3%.

Crude was also squeezed by a rise in the number of US rigs drilling for oil to a three-year high of 804, implying further rises in US production, which has already jumped by a quarter since mid-2016, to 10.4-million barrels a day.

Earlier in the session, prices were lifted by statements from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), that production cuts that have been in place since 2017 may be extended into 2019, as well as concern that the US may reintroduce sanctions against Iran.

"President Donald Trump continues to suggest the US will pull out from (the) Iran nuclear deal, which raises the spectre of bringing back sanctions on the country and severely limiting Tehran’s ability to export crude oil," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

New futures

Financial oil markets have long been dominated by Europe’s Brent and America’s WTI.

Despite being the world’s biggest and fastest-growing oil consumer, Asia has so far not had a benchmark.

That may have changed on Monday, with the launch of Shanghai crude oil futures.

Few analysts doubt Asia is overdue for a financial oil price benchmark — or that China, with its vast consumer and production base, is a prime location for it.

"The government (in Beijing) seems determined to support it, and I hear a number of firms are being asked or pressured to trade on it, which could help," said Jeff Brown, president of energy consultancy FGE.

Despite this, Brown said there was concern about regulatory interference, as seen in other Chinese financial commodity markets, including iron ore and coal.

"The fact that the government is encouraging the exchange, and also is not shy about stepping in to occasionally change the rules, may discourage international players," Brown said.

That concern did not scare off global commodity trading giant Glencore, which according to Chinese brokerage Xinhu Futures carried out the first trade on the Shanghai crude oil futures.

