Dollar dips on tame Fed outlook, while Trump trade war hits Asian equities

IN-ARTICLE KICKER: ‘The picture looks different when you look at [the Fed’s] longer-term projections. That explains the complicated reaction by markets’

Tokyo — The dollar slipped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve did not signal a faster pace of interest rate increases this year, while concern about a coming announcement on tariffs from US President Donald Trump dented Asian shares.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%, erasing earlier gains of up to 0.7%, which were led by South Korea and Taiwan hitting six-week highs. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4%.

Wall Street stock indices ended the day lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 losing 0.18% and the Nasdaq composite falling 0.26%.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and forecast two more increases for 2018 in its first policy meeting under chairman Jerome Powell.

Given that some investors had expected it to project three more rate hikes, the guidance was perceived by some as less hawkish than anticipated, a positive factor for risk assets in general — though analysts noted the Fed was upbeat on the economy overall.

Fed policy makers notched up rate projections for 2019 and 2020, and raised the estimated longer-term "neutral" interest rate a touch, suggesting the current tightening cycle could go on longer than previously thought.

"They also forecast three hikes next year and two more in 2020, and clearly revised up the growth forecast as well," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"So the picture looks different when you look at longer-term projections. That explains the complicated reaction by markets.

"The prospects of continued rate hikes may cap shares."

The yield on two-year US notes yield slipped back to 2.299% from a nine-and-a-half-year high of 2.366% hit on Wednesday, while the 10-year yield dipped to 2.872% after an initial spike to 2.936%.

That pushed the dollar lower in the currency market, with the dollar index testing this month’s low after suffering its biggest fall in two months on Wednesday.

The euro gained 0.2% to $1.2363, extending its recovery from a nearly three-week low of $1.2240 touched earlier in the week.

Against the yen, the dollar shed 0.4% to ¥105.66, turning down on the week to edge closer to its 16-month low of ¥105.24 on March 2.

The British pound hit a month-and-a-half high of $1.4171, building on Wednesday’s 1% gains.

Strong UK wage data published on Wednesday cemented the expectation that the Bank of England will signal a May rate hike later in the day at a monetary policy meeting.

Bucking the trend, the Hong Kong dollar hit a 33-year low of HK$7.8469 to the US dollar, inching closer to the lower end of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s targeted trading band of HK$7.75-HK$7.85.

Most market participants do not see this bout of weakness as a threat or attack on Hong Kong’s dollar peg, though, unlike instances in the past.

With the Fed meeting over, investors are watching Trump, who is due to sign a memo on imposing tariffs on Chinese imports at 4.30pm GMT on Thursday.

Concern about a trade war between the world’s two largest economies has kept many investors on guard.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday that the tariffs would target China’s high-technology sector and could also include restrictions on Chinese investments in the US.

Investors worry that such a move could trigger countermeasures by China, possibly causing a vicious cycle of escalating retaliation.

Shares on China’s exchanges were lower, the with Shanghai Composite Index slipping 0.8% to two-week lows.

"China’s equity market is relatively domestic. We estimate that on average more than 80% of revenues are generated in China, while only a marginal share comes from the US," analysts at Société Générale wrote.

"Still, there would be first-order casualties if trade tension escalated. In the front line would be firms with significant exposure to the US, mostly in the tech and consumer sectors."

In the energy market, oil prices stood near six-week highs and closed in on a three-year peak set in late January, helped by a surprise decline in US inventories, strong compliance on Opec production cuts, and persistent concern about the nuclear pact with Iran.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose as high as $65.74 a barrel, not far from its January peak of $66.66, having gained almost 5% so far this week.

In contrast, copper fell to three-month low of $6,702 a tonne the previous day before bouncing back to $6,817.

Reuters