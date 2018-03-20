Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Apple and Metair

20 March 2018 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose Apple as his stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Metair Investments.

Apple is the largest market cap company in the world, with just less than $900bn.

Its earnings have grown by about 18% over the past three quarters and they trade in both technology, and product and hardware.

Du Toit said that half of Metair’s business focus is in the “energy storage” business — essentially in automotive batteries — the other half is in automotive components.

The company has been under a lot of pressure with talks of lithium iron batteries and electric automotive batteries moving into production in that market space.

“A well run business with great capital allocation should do well in the future,” said Du Toit.

