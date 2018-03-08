Industrial stocks keep JSE in the positive column

Markets

A handful of big industrial stocks on the JSE on Thursday countered apparent signs of profit taking in certain stocks, which enjoyed solid support earlier in the week.

An index of the top 25 industrial companies gained 1.49%, boosted in part by corporate earnings and a slightly weaker rand. These left the all share up 0.54% to 59,281.30 points by lunchtime, as the top 40 gained 0.83%.

However, other indices performed poorly, suggesting investors were keen to book profits in the recently high-flying stocks, including retailers. Platinum stocks, in particular, suffered from a big drop in underlying commodity prices on Wednesday night. The platinum price was off 0.55% to $947.81 an ounce, having dropped nearly 2% a day earlier.

On balance, the global backdrop was moderately positive for local equities, even though the US import tariff concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.

"It’s been a relatively calm start to trading on Thursday, as we wait for the latest monetary policy announcement from the ECB (European Central Bank) and, more important, the statement and press conference that accompanies it," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. "It’s not uncommon for markets to be a little quieter in the lead up to major central bank decisions, even those that don’t promise to be overly eventful."

MTN Group surged 11% to R136.50 after the mobile operator returned to profitability in the year to December. Vodacom was up 2.4% to R166.91. Media and internet group Naspers was up 1.78% to R3,539.92.

Aspen was up 2.26% to R262.80 after reporting a 26% rise in first-half normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R8.72. Mediclinic was up 2.85% to R97.35.

Resilient was up 2.62% to R64.31 after announcing its intention to restructure its controversial broad-based black economic empowerment entity and eliminate its cross-holdings with Fortress.

Spar Group slipped 4.04% to R212.79 and Pick in Pay 1.87% to R70.75.

Platinum producer Lonmin slipped 7.24% to R11.02 and Northam Platinum 2.95% to R41.10.

FirstRand lost 2.32% to R70.27.

