JSE stabilises after sell-off, with banks and insurance stocks recovering well

The JSE showed tentative signs of recovery on Wednesday, following days of unrelenting selling, which left the all-share near correction territory — technically defined as a drop of at least 10% from a recent peak.

The all share edged up 0.11% to 56,439.60 points by lunchtime, boosted by a strong recovery in banks and insurance stocks. However, continued selling in mining stocks and other large-cap industrial shares tempered gains in the local share market.

Financial stocks rebounded along with retailers, coinciding with increased speculation that President Jacob Zuma is due to step down, making way for his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who is perceived as pursuing business-friendly economic policies.

"The ‘will he, or won’t he go?’ question seems to finally be close to resolution, if the headlines are to be believed," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in an e-mail note.

Speculation reached fever pitch after Parliament postponed the state of the nation address and the ANC postponed a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting which was to decide Zuma’s fate.

The governing party said the meeting was put off after Zuma and Ramaphosa held talks‚ which it described as fruitful and constructive.

Big, diversified miners dropped 2.45%, partly weighed by the stronger recovery in the rand, which also benefited from a pick-up in global risk appetite.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a fairly mixed session in Asia, where China’s Shanghai Composite shed 1.82% by the close.

US stock futures were lower, signaling a weak opening on Wall Street this afternoon.

FirstRand was up 3.16% to R66.63, Standard Bank 3.01% to R199.59 and Nedbank 4.84% to R267.32. Sanlam gained 5.18% to R92.05, Discovery 3.1% to R163.31 and MMI Holdings 4.2% to R22.34.

Steinhoff leapt 8.99% off a low base to R6.67, Shoprite 3.3% to R241.72, Pick in Pay 5.24% to R67.66 and Steinhoff Retail Africa 3.52% to R20.60.

Redefine Properties was up 4% to R10.65 and Resilient 3.38% to R98.68.

Investment group Remgro rose 3.17% to R225.75 and PSG Group 3.1% to R223. BHP lost 3.21% to R248.50 and Anglo American 3.83% to R270.02.

Richemont slid 2.64% to R106.96, British American Tobacco 1.26% to R755.86, and Naspers 1.98% to R3,043. MTN Group gained 3.11% to R127.13