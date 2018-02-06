Fear rises as stock sell-off hits global bourses

"World economic fundamentals are strong, despite recent stock market turmoil, with more trade, more investment and faster-than-expected growth in major economies, International Monetary Fund chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday.

“Right now in the last few days we’ve seen some market turbulence around the world, but the fundamentals are really strong,” Obstfeld said in a Facebook Live session. “We’ve been seeing the fundamentals improving since the middle of 2016 and we see very broad-based growth.”

"Playtime is officially over, kids. Rising volatility painfully reminds some investors that one-way bets don’t exist," analysts at Rabobank said.

The stock sell-off had been viewed by some as a healthy correction after a rapid rise over the past year but, as it snowballed through Asia and Europe, nerves were starting to fray.

Wall Street’s Dow Jones and S&P 500 benchmarks had slumped 4.6% and 4.1% on Monday, their biggest drops since August 2011. It was also the Dow’s worst fall on a pure points basis and put it in the red for 2018.

Europe’s drop sent the region’s Stoxx 600 to its lowest level in six months. There was intense trading activity, with almost 90% of the average daily volume traded on Germany’s DAX and Europe’s Stoxx 50 in midmorning trade.

The euro Stoxx volatility index, Europe’s main market "fear-gauge", experienced its biggest spike since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the US in 2001.