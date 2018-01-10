Oil prices hit three-year on sharp fall in US inventories

Singapore — Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday, due to ongoing production cuts led by the Opec cartel, as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that markets may be overheating.

A broad global market rally, including stocks, has also been fuelling investment into crude oil futures.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.47 a barrel at 4.05am GMT — up 51c or 0.81% from their last settlement. They marked a December 2014 high of $63.53 a barrel in early trading.

Brent crude futures were at $69.19 a barrel, a rise of 37c or 0.54% from their last close. Brent touched $69.29 in late Tuesday trading, its strongest since an intraday spike in May 2015 and, before that, in December 2014.

"The extension of the Opec agreement … and declining inventories are all helping to drive the price higher," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

In an effort to prop up prices, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) with Russia and a group of other producers last November extended an output cut deal that was due to expire in March this year to cover all of 2018.

The cuts, which have mostly targeted Europe and North America, were aimed at reducing a global supply overhang that had dogged oil markets since 2014.

The American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday that crude inventories fell by 11.2-million barrels in the week to January 5, to 416.6-million barrels.

Official US Energy Information Administration data is due at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

Overheated?

Amid the general bull run, which has pushed up crude prices by more than 13% since early December, there are indicators of an overheated market.

In the US, crude oil production is expected to break through 10-million barrels a day this month, reaching levels only Russia and Saudi Arabia have achieved.

In Asia, the world’s biggest oil consuming region, refiners are suffering from high prices and ample fuel supplies.

"One area of concern, particularly in Asia, is that of (low) refining margins…. This drop in margins could reduce Asian refiners’ demand for incremental crude in the near term and weigh on global prices," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Average Singapore refinery margins this week fell to below $6 a barrel, their lowest seasonal value in five years, due to high fuel availability but also because the recent rise in feedstock crude prices dented profits.

Asian oil prices are higher than in the rest of the world.

While Brent and WTI are still below $70 a barrel, the average price for Asian crude oil grades has already risen above that level, to $70.62 a barrel, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

