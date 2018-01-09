JSE firms slightly as banks gain, but gold miners and Steinhoff slide
After spending much of the day little changed the JSE closed marginally stronger on Tuesday, with losses by gold and platinum miners failing to offset gains by banks and retailers.
Bad news also hit a number of individual company shares.
Banks and retailers benefited from a stable rand, while precious metal miners were under pressure from softer commodity prices.
Embattled retailer Steinhoff International fell 13.02% to R7.55 following reports late on Monday that the European Central Bank had sold all its Steinhoff bonds.
Companies in retail mogul Christo Wiese’s stable were generally under pressure‚ with Brait lower amid reports that insurers were no longer covering credit agreements with suppliers to its New Look fashion outlets in the UK.
Aspen Pharmacare fell 4.56% to R250.13 having at one point slumped just over 10%. The company said in a statement it was aware of market speculation regarding a possible report into its affairs by Viceroy Research, which recently published a report into Steinhoff. The company said it could not confirm if this speculation was correct or not.
The all share gained 0.13% to 60,113.7 points and the top 40 0.1%. Banks added 1.2% and general retailers 1.01%. Gold miners fell 2.46% and the platinum index 0.92%.
British American Tobacco was up 0.34% to R833.05, having earlier announced that recent corporate tax cuts in the US could lift its earnings per share by 6% in 2018.
Richemont fell 1.31% to R113.
Gold Fields slumped 3.08% to R52, Harmony 4.82% to R21.32 and Anglogold Ashanti 2.34% to R128.83.
Kumba Iron Ore gained 5.5% to R414.90 and Assore 2.07% to R382.31.
Barclays Africa rose 3.07% to R176.20 and Nedbank 1.86% to R260.25.
Woolworths added 2.58% to R65.66 and Mr Price 1.12% to R247.50.
Domestic focus remains on the ANC national executive committee meeting that gets under way on Wednesday. It will be closely watched for signs of President Jacob Zuma’s removal, which analysts say would provide an immediate boost to the rand and economic confidence.
European stocks climbed for a fifth session on Tuesday, as upbeat German economic data and a major strategic move by French telecoms and cable group Altice cheered investors, reported Dow Jones Newswires.
Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.2% while in Europe the CAC 40 had added 0.54% and the FTSE 100 0.29%.
Gold was off 0.68% to $1,311.28 an ounce and platinum 0.11% to $968.09. Brent crude was off 0.18% to $67.79.
