Companies / Retail & Consumer

British American Tobacco puts a number on Trump tax windfall

09 January 2018 - 13:27 Nick Hedley
People walk past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS
People walk past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS

US corporate tax cuts could lift British American Tobacco’s earnings per share by 6% this year.

The Trump administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law last month, providing tax breaks to businesses and individuals in the world’s largest economy.

London-based and JSE-listed British American Tobacco (BAT), which generated about 22% of its profit from the Americas in the first half of 2017, said on Tuesday that the new tax laws would probably reduce the group’s effective tax rate to the "high-twenties" this year.

This was from an expected tax rate for 2017 of about 30%.

While the group’s effective tax rate for 2017 would not change, it expected a noncash exceptional tax credit as a result of the revaluation of deferred tax balances arising from the acquisition of Reynolds American.

"We continue to work through the full impact of these changes on British American Tobacco and will give more detail in our preliminary announcement for the year ended December 31 2017 in February."

Shares in the group were up 1.2% at R840.06 at 12.22pm on the JSE on Tuesday.

What Steinhoff shows us about the dangers of exchange controls

The decimation of the retailer’s share price highlights the risks of extreme concentration of domestic unit trust holdings in a relatively illiquid ...
Opinion
17 days ago

BAT to buy SA’s biggest vaping company in a move to ‘next-generation products’

British American Tobacco SA is buying Twisp, if approved by competition authorities, with the deal set to be finalised by the middle of 2018
Companies
19 days ago

‘Heat-not-burn’ smoking products safer than cigarettes, but still a risk

The UK’s Committee of Toxicology says the new devices, which heat tobacco but don’t burn it, are up to 95% less harmful than smoking, but ...
World
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Property index achieves double-digit growth for ...
Companies / Property
2.
Steinhoff’s Gulfstream jet is for sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
5G is here for the taking — if the government ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sovereign Foods abattoir back in operation after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SpaceX sends mysterious Zuma payload into orbit
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.