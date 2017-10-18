Markets

Rand keeps calm despite renewed political concerns

18 October 2017 - 10:16 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

The rand was relatively calmer on Wednesday morning, a day after President Jacob Zuma shook up his executive, in a surprise move that unsettled the markets.

The rand lost ground in the immediate aftermath of yet another Cabinet reshuffle, which revived concern about local political risks.

In March, Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister under controversial circumstances. The move at the time knocked business and investor sentiment, leading to the downward revision in economic growth forecasts.

The latest Cabinet changes come just days before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is due to table the medium-term budget policy statement, which some were hoping could help restore business confidence.

The rand was little changed in early trade at R13.40/$, suggesting that markets adopted a wait-and-see attitude as the political developments played out.

"The Cabinet reshuffle helped spur our long-expected rand correction. Some rand premium relative to other risk currencies still exists but we would be cautious against expecting ongoing losses," said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

At 9.30am, the rand was at R13.4028 to the dollar from R13.3927.

It was at R15.7687 to the euro from R15.7621 and at R17.6654 to the pound from R17.6569.

The euro was at $1.1766 from $1.1768.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Has Zuma pushed SA deeper into junk?
Markets
2.
Rand slumps through R13.40/$ after Zuma’s Cabinet ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Broad-based losses for the JSE as ...
Markets
4.
How big is the risk of another Black Monday ...
Markets
5.
JSE closes lower following Cabinet reshuffle, ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.