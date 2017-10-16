Asian bourses extend rally, and all eyes turn to China

Sydney — Asian shares advanced to a decade high on Monday, while US oil futures jumped to hover near a six-month top as escalating tension between the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces threatened supply.

Iraqi forces began moving at midnight on Sunday towards oil fields held by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

In response, US crude climbed 0.9% to $51.92 a barrel, not far from $52.85 touched late last month — a level not seen since April. Brent crude climbed 1.2% to $57.88 a barrel.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained for a fifth day running to its highest level since late 2007.

Japan’s Nikkei rallied for a sixth day to a level not seen since November 1996.

Australian shares extended their winning streak to a fourth straight session, rising 0.6%, while the Shanghai composite index edged 0.1% higher.

Chinese news could be a key driver of markets this week ahead of the start of a leadership summit and key economic data, including third-quarter economic growth.

"In terms of event risk the focus is on China with the Party Congress getting under way on Wednesday … and inflation data today," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.

"The inflation numbers are important as they form part of the argument around the global reflation thematic priced into markets of late."

China’s producer prices beat market expectations to rise 6.9% in September from a year earlier helped by a construction boom that bolstered prices for building materials from steel to copper pipes.

China’s strong demand for raw materials this year has also helped produce a reflationary pulse that is being felt worldwide.

Indeed, both iron ore and coke, key ingredients in steel-making, jumped on Monday. Dalian iron ore futures climbed 2.5% to a two-and-a-half-week high while coke for January delivery rose 2.4%.

Politics play

However, inflation is not showing signs of a pick-up in the US, with persistent modest readings a worry for the Federal Reserve as it tightens its ultra-loose policy.

Underlying inflation in the US was muted at 0.2% in August, data showed on Friday.

The reading sent US Treasury bond prices rallying with the yield on 10-year notes at 2.29% versus a top of 2.40% last week, as investors trimmed the implied probability of a December rate hike.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was a touch firmer at 93.207. It inched up on the yen to ¥112.04.

The euro slipped 0.2% to $1.1799 and was poised for its third straight day of losses on lingering concern about the eurozone after a conservative Austrian leader secured a victory in parliamentary elections at the weekend.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing for tricky coalition talks after her party suffered a defeat at the hands of the Social Democrats in a vote in the northern state of Lower Saxony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has until 8am GMT on Monday to clarify whether he is calling for the region’s independence from Spain, with Madrid threatening a return to direct rule if his stance remains ambiguous.

In commodities, gold hovered near three-week highs at $1.301.65.

Reuters