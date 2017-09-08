Asian shares rise after ECB indicates tapering is on the cards

Tokyo — Asian shares firmed on Friday, supported by solid Chinese trade data, while the dollar skidded after European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi suggested the central bank may begin tapering its huge stimulus programme this northern autumn.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5%, and was set for a 0.2% gain for the week.

China’s August exports rose 5.5% from a year earlier, slightly missing analysts’ forecast of a 6% increase, while imports grew a robust 13.3%, handily beating expectations of 10% growth and reinforcing views that the world’s second-largest economy is still expanding at a healthy pace despite tighter policy.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index was pressured by a stronger yen and slipped 0.4%. The index is poised for a 1.8% loss for the week.

Australian shares slipped 0.3%, hit by weakness in energy and financial sectors, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia coming under renewed pressure as it struggled to shake off a money-laundering scandal that has shattered its reputation.

South Korean shares fell 0.2%, as car makers led by market heavyweight Hyundai Motor dropped on worries its Chinese joint venture partner may pull out following the deployment of an anti-missile system that has angered Beijing.

Markets are jittery that Pyongyang could launch another missile test on Saturday, during a North Korean national holiday.

Wall Street ended little changed on Thursday, as investors continued to track Hurricane Irma, which was bearing down on Florida on the heels of devastation in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Economists said Harvey could weigh on US economic growth for the third quarter, although they did not expect this to delay the US Federal Reserve’s announcement of a plan at its meeting in September to start trimming its $4.2-trillion debt portfolio.

The storm caused US initial jobless claims to spike to a two-year high, despite underlying strength in the labour market.

New York Fed president William Dudley said on Thursday the central bank should continue gradually raising rates given low inflation should rebound, sounding slightly less confident than his previous hawkish comments after weak inflation readings.

The benchmark US treasury yield stood at 2.042% in Asian trade, down from its US close of 2.061%. It plumbed a 10-month low of 2.03% on Thursday.

Besides slumping Treasury yields, the dollar was also pressured by ECB head Draghi’s remarks that policy makers would decide on tapering this northern autumn, and that "probably the bulk of these decisions will be taken in October".

The ECB had to take into account the weakening of inflation owing to the strong euro as it prepared to wind down its stimulus, Draghi said, after the central bank kept rates at record lows at its regular policy meeting and confirmed that asset purchases would continue at least until December.

Draghi "talked about the euro, but in terms of volatility. He talked about the strength of the euro having an impact on inflation, but other than saying he’s going to watch and monitor it, there wasn’t anything to suggest that they’re going to do anything about it," said Mitul Kotecha, head of Asia macro strategy for Barclays in Singapore.

If the strengthening currency "had some impact on their tapering plan, that would have been different, but clearly at the moment, it looks like that’s not the case," Kotecha said.

The euro was up 0.4% at $1.2067 after touching a high of $1.2090, its firmest since January 2015. It was up 1.7% for the week.

The dollar fell 0.2% against the yen to ¥108.32, moving back towards a 10-month low of ¥108.05 touched on Thursday and briefly again on Friday. It was 1.9% lower for the week.

Meanwhile, Japanese second-quarter GDP released on Friday showed growth was much slower than previously indicated. Wage growth and household spending remain lacklustre despite a tightening job market, keeping the Bank of Japan (BoJ) under pressure to maintain its huge monetary stimulus even as its US and European counterparts contemplate gradual exits.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.5% at 91.187, after falling as low as 91.082, its weakest since January 2015, putting it on track for a 1.8% weekly loss.

The Australian dollar rose 0.8% to $0.8103, scaling its highest peaks since May 2015.

China’s yuan strengthened further against the US dollar to its strongest in nearly 21 months.

Crude oil futures firmed, with Brent crude gaining 0.4% to $54.70 a barrel, while US crude edged up 0.2% to $49.21 a barrel.

On Thursday, global crude oil benchmarks diverged, with Brent rising to a five-and-a-half-month high. But US crude slipped on a bigger than expected stock build, as the restart of US refiners after Hurricane Harvey was countered by the threat of Hurricane Irma.

Reuters