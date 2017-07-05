Markets

Rand weakens after ANC resolves to nationalise the Reserve Bank

05 July 2017 - 16:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand extended its losses against hard currencies on Wednesday afternoon after the ANC national policy conference confirmed it wanted the Reserve Bank to be state owned.

The ANC resolved to nationalise the Bank, though the party said it would guarantee continued independence.

ANC agrees Reserve Bank should be nationalised, 'to ensure its independence'

'It is an anomaly that an institution like the Reserve Bank should be in private hands'
Economy
4 hours ago

The role of the Bank was already in focus after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that the Constitution be amended to change the Bank’s mandate in favour of what the party called "socio-economic protection" of South Africans.

... It was a clear and worrying statement of intent which raised questions for markets and ratings agencies.
Peter Attard Montalto, Nomura

At 3.31pm, the rand was at R13.4155 to the dollar from R13.1889, at R15.1879 to the euro from R14.9653, and at R17.3146 to the pound from R17.0409.

The euro was at $1.132 from $1.1346.

The government gained nothing in terms of concrete ability to direct the Reserve Bank through simple ownership and the bigger issue remained that of the Bank’s mandate, said Nomura emerging market economist Peter Attard Montalto. But it was a "clear and worrying statement of intent", which raised questions for markets and ratings agencies, said Attard Montalto.

The rand was on a weaker footing on Wednesday morning. Global sentiment turned negative after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

Markets are also watching for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which are due to be released after the close of the JSE.

The Fed minutes had added to risk-off sentiment, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

JSE pushes gains to three-week highs helped by weaker rand

The all share is up 0.51% with the industrial-25 and resource-10 gaining 0.70% and 0.76, respectively
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold trade is unexpected winner in failed South Sudan’s peace deal

As authorities lose control of the mining industry in a country devastated by civil war, miners and buyers risk grave danger to cash in on the ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Trump trade fizzles amid controversy — but market volatility falls

Despite volatility indices going down, investors are bracing for less stable times and warning of market turbulence to come
Markets
4 hours ago

Dollar pulls oil further down after Opec news snaps rally

But rising geopolitical risks, including North Korea’s missile test and Qatar’s political crisis, are providing some support to gold and ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Stock markets ride out latest North Korean sabre rattling

Main markets in Europe and Asia gain slightly but the Fed minutes will be scoured for signs of a downturn in inflation and activity in the US
Markets
6 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Weak rand could spark rally
Markets
2.
Oil dips on news that Opec shipments rose again
Markets
3.
Alternative currencies are the future — and ...
Markets
4.
Rand little changed as ANC’s policy conference ...
Markets
5.
Rand loses ground as ANC policy meeting ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand loses ground as ANC policy meeting approaches finish line
Markets

Rand little changed as ANC’s policy conference draws to a close
Markets

Weak rand could spark rally
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.