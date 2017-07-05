Rand weakens after ANC resolves to nationalise the Reserve Bank

At 3.31pm, the rand was at R13.4155 to the dollar from R13.1889, at R15.1879 to the euro from R14.9653, and at R17.3146 to the pound from R17.0409.

The euro was at $1.132 from $1.1346.

The government gained nothing in terms of concrete ability to direct the Reserve Bank through simple ownership and the bigger issue remained that of the Bank’s mandate, said Nomura emerging market economist Peter Attard Montalto. But it was a "clear and worrying statement of intent", which raised questions for markets and ratings agencies, said Attard Montalto.

The rand was on a weaker footing on Wednesday morning. Global sentiment turned negative after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

Markets are also watching for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which are due to be released after the close of the JSE.

The Fed minutes had added to risk-off sentiment, said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.