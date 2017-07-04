JSE opens weaker, Naspers loses 3%

The JSE was weaker at the opening on Tuesday, in what is expected to be a subdued trading day as the US celebrates Independence Day.

Naspers was an early casualty, losing more than 3% at the opening, exceeding the 0.90% fall posted by Chinese investment Tencent in Hong Kong trade.

Industrials led the early losses in subdued trade on the JSE, as rand hedges also lost ground despite the rand trading at overnight weaker levels of R13.21/$.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.12% lower and the Hang Seng lost 1.54%, reversing the earlier gains seen in Asian shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.61% higher on Monday, buoyed by energy stocks as the market eyed the Federal Reserve’s release of its policy minutes from its June meeting, due on Wednesday.

At 9.39am the all share was 0.27% lower at 52,024.3, with industrials down 0.78% and the blue-chip top 40 off 0.39%.

But most of the main indices had posted gains, with the gold index up 1.92%, platinum shares up 1.23%, banks up 0.43% and resources up 0.49%.

Anglo American was down 0.97% to R179.55.

British American Tobacco rose 0.97% to R887.21.

Among banks Barclays Africa rose 0.78% to R144.62. Standard Bank was up 0.58% at R145.46.

Among retailers Woolworths rose 1.04% to R63.40. Pick n Pay shed 0.34% to R58.41.

Naspers was 2.83% lower at R2,527.90.