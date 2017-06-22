Markets

Bonds slightly firmer after May’s inflation data

22 June 2017 - 11:04 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Thursday morning after data released on Wednesday showed consumer inflation accelerated slightly, in line with market expectations.

Statistics SA reported on Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) increased to 5.4% in May from 5.3% in April.

NKC African economists said inflation was likely to moderate towards the end of the year, supported by low domestic demand and a resilient rand.

NKC forecasts headline CPI to decline to about 4.6% in July, while Rand Merchant Bank expects it to slow to 5%.

At 9.01am the R186 was bid at 8.55% from Wednesday’s 8.57% and the R207 at 7.48% from 7.50%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as some sectors do ...
Markets
2.
Making sense of a JSE moving sideways
Markets
3.
Gold extends gains on weaker dollar
Markets
4.
Rand range-bound as analysts predict dovish ...
Markets
5.
Shrinking US stockpiles are cold comfort for oil ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand perks up ahead of Constitutional Court ruling on secret ballot
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.