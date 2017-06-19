Bonds unchanged as market waits for local data and global cues

South African bonds were flat shortly before midday on Monday, with the market watching for local data later this week and international news.

The rand, which bonds usually track, is expected to move sidewise until later in the week, TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said.

Brexit talks begin on Monday, and the market seemed little moved by that and news that pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron had won a clear majority in the French parliament, Van der Westhuizen said.

The Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin on Tuesday will be closely watched, particularly figures on the country’s current account. A survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg expects a R78bn deficit in the first quarter, from R76bn in the fourth quarter of 2016.

On Wednesday, Statistics SA will release the May consumer inflation data. Market consensus is for 5.3% year on year.

Miners continue to be hit by the fall-out from the revised Mining Charter released last week, with gold at a three-week low after the US Federal Reserve interest-rate increase last week.

Markets will also be watching for speeches from Fed officials on Monday, which could give more details about the a decision last week to increase rates by 25 basis points.

Despite comments from the Fed that interest-rate normalisation continues, including with another increase slated for December, the market was "nervous" about this stance due to soft economic data out of the US, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

At 11.30am the bid on the R186 was unchanged from Thursday’s 8.47%, and the R207 was also unchanged at 7.45%.

The rand was at R12.7917 to the dollar from R12.7844.