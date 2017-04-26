JSE stays relatively flat after two days of solid gains

The JSE struggled to find traction on Wednesday in line with some of its peers in Europe, following two days of solid gains driven partly by the outcome of the first round of the French presidential election.

The all share index was relatively flat at 53,267 points at lunchtime, having gained 2% over the past two days, bolstered primarily by big industrial shares. "Industrials continue to provide leadership to the domestic market as the sector has broken beyond the bearish trend line, which had inhibited upside momentum," said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

Banking stocks and retailers tracked lower as the rand retreated further, touching R13.19/$, from its recent highs of R12.87, indicating a high degree of volatility.

The resource market was patchy, with single-commodity stocks broadly struggling to find a floor after falling sharply this week while diversified miners were relatively flat. Resource stocks in general have fallen sharply in recent weeks, despite the weaker dollar environment that tends to support metal prices.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, breaking ranks with their counterparts in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.1%.

US stock futures pointed to a positive opening on Wall Street on Wednesday afternoon as investors awaited the release of President Donald Trump’s tax reform proposals, which has previously lifted sentiment.

Meanwhile, US corporate-earnings statements for the first quarter were under way, with big-name companies such as Microsoft and Twitter expected to report this week.

Among some stocks on the JSE, Exxaro was up 3.77% to R115.77 while Gold Fields lost 1.49% to R45.71. Impala Platinum was off 3.58% to R42.50.

Standard Bank dropped 1.72% to R145.39 and Nedbank slipped 1.86% to R221.71.

Mr Price shed 1.71% to R157.61 and Massmart lost 2.38% to R126.09.

Telecommunications group Telkom was up 2.08% to R74.21 and luxury goods maker Richemont had gained 2.36% to R110.91.