Markets

Futures weaken on May’s affirmation of UK’s clean exit plan

17 January 2017 - 18:29 PM Staff Writer
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The JSE. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

South African futures were weaker on Tuesday as the stronger rand dragged down rand hedges on the JSE, with gold stocks firming on a stronger gold price ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The rand firmed after the pound gained nearly 3% against the dollar following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech, in which she affirmed the UK Parliament would have the last say on any exit deal from the UK.

Spot gold was up 0.90% to $1,213 an ounce in early evening trade.

The JSE all share closed 0.64% lower at 52,817.70 and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.62%. General retailers shed 2.07%; banks 1.18%; food and drug retailers 0.94%; property 0.91%; and industrials 0.80%.

The gold index added 0.58%.

European markets were weaker with the FTSE 100 down 1.08%; Paris’s CAC 40 down 0.37%; and the German Dax down 0.10%. The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.30% lower on its first trading day of the week after Monday’s US public holiday.

Brent Crude was 0.45% up at $55.90 a barrel in choppy trade.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.35% to 46,620 points, with 20,659 contracts traded from 19,162 on Monday.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Rand gains 20c on May’s Brexit speech as dollar ...
Markets
2.
JSE a safe haven in the Brexit storm
Markets
3.
Rand trades firmer after Theresa May’s Brexit ...
Markets
4.
Recovery in gold price unlikely to bring bonanza
Markets
5.
Rand stronger ahead of Theresa May’s Brexit speech
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.