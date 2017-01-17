Futures weaken on May’s affirmation of UK’s clean exit plan

South African futures were weaker on Tuesday as the stronger rand dragged down rand hedges on the JSE, with gold stocks firming on a stronger gold price ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The rand firmed after the pound gained nearly 3% against the dollar following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech, in which she affirmed the UK Parliament would have the last say on any exit deal from the UK.

Spot gold was up 0.90% to $1,213 an ounce in early evening trade.

The JSE all share closed 0.64% lower at 52,817.70 and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.62%. General retailers shed 2.07%; banks 1.18%; food and drug retailers 0.94%; property 0.91%; and industrials 0.80%.

The gold index added 0.58%.

European markets were weaker with the FTSE 100 down 1.08%; Paris’s CAC 40 down 0.37%; and the German Dax down 0.10%. The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.30% lower on its first trading day of the week after Monday’s US public holiday.

Brent Crude was 0.45% up at $55.90 a barrel in choppy trade.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.35% to 46,620 points, with 20,659 contracts traded from 19,162 on Monday.