JSE a little firmer as Naspers retreats and miners shine

The JSE closed flat on Thursday as a stronger performance from miners was offset by a sharp pull-back in market heavyweight Naspers.

Naspers’s 34% investment in China’s Tencent was weaker in Hong Kong trade, causing its JSE shares to lose ground; Rand strength also had an effect.

Rand hedges, with the exception of Richemont, were weaker as the rand rose, but this boosted banks, retailers and property stocks.

Miners were in demand as the dollar weakened on disappointment at incoming US president Donald Trump’s failure to spell out his economic policies.

Local stocks were also supported by manufacturing production data which rose an annualised 1.9% in November from October’s 2.7% drop versus market expectations of a 0.9% decline.

Nedbank economist Nicky Weimar said this reduced the chances of further Reserve Bank tightening in early 2017 with interest rates likely to peak at present levels.

"We expect the monetary policy committee to start easing (interest rates) in the second half of the year as inflation moves into the target band on a more sustainable basis," Weimar said.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index released in the afternoon, remained below the neutral threshold of 50 points in December, at 46.7, following readings of 48.3 in November and 45.9 in October.

Miners were the strongest performers on the day with gold and platinum companies doing best. This followed a strong rise in the gold price to above $1,200 an ounce.

At the JSE close, the gold price was 1.15% higher at $1,205 and platinum had risen 1.57% to $987.

Brent crude was 0.85% higher at $55.87 a barrel.

"We are certainly in a sweet spot for commodity prices at present," said Macquarie Research.

Macquarie said many of the factors helping commodities over the past six months would continue in early 2017. These included a healthy period of global reflation and a lack of new projects provided a supportive environment for commodity prices.

The all share closed 0.01% higher at 52,444.40 points in choppy trade, after firming 0.43% firmer by midday, and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.06%. The gold index added 3.14%, platinums 0.85% and resources 0.87%. General retailers gained 0.99% and banks 0.66%. Industrials were 0.34% lower.

The Dow Jones was 0.59% weaker at the JSE close while European markets also lost ground with the Germany’s Dax off 0.84%.

Anglo American gained 1.42% to R219.62, but BHP Billiton softened 0.52% to R238.43.

British American Tobacco lost 1.96% to R778.01.

Global luxury goods company Richemont soared 6.02% to R102.89. The group said Christmas sales rose 6% to €3.1bn after the previous year’s 3% sales growth.

AngloGold Ashanti jumped 4.28% to R163.85 and Sibayne 2.38% to R27.50.

Anglo American Platinum added 3.29% to R307.

Woolworths lifted 1.18% to R66. Group sales for the first 26 weeks of the 2017 financial year were 6.7% higher than in the previous matching period.

Barclays Africa rose 1.30% to R171.

Among property stocks, Redefine rose 1.07% to R11.37. Capital & Counties was down 4.41% to R46.57. Intu Properties shed 2.54% to R46.10.

Naspers ended 3.81% lower at R2,145.75, its sharpest drop in a day since November 23.