Gold retreats from six-week peak on strong dollar

London — Gold retreated from six-week highs on Wednesday as the stronger dollar undermined confidence, but investor buying interest due to political uncertainty is seen supporting prices this year. Spot gold was down 0.4% at 1,182.71 an ounce at 2.43pm GMT from an earlier peak of $1,191.32, the strongest since November 30. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,183.2.

The trigger for early gains was nervousness ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s first formal news conference at 4pm GMT. Investors will focus on what Trump has to say about trade, relations with China and plans for the economy.

"Trump’s upcoming news conference seems to be the main highlight of the day and the dollar is said to be moving up on account of this," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Analysts say elections over the course of the year in France, the Netherlands and Germany are likely to create political tensions in the European Union and support gold.

"The uncertainty surrounding Brexit could lead to further demand for gold from retail investors in the UK," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

A higher US currency, near a 14-year peak against a basket of currencies, makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. Further gains for the dollar due to US rate hikes during the course of the year are possible. US Federal Reserve policy makers in December signaled the possibility of three rises this year.

That may mean higher US Treasury yields, making it cheaper for investors to buy US government bonds, which like gold are seen as risk-free. But unlike gold which earns nothing and costs to insure and store, Treasuries earn regular coupons.

On the technical front, upside resistance kicks in around $1,194, the 55-day moving average, though traders say breaking back above $1,200 would need strong momentum.

Elsewhere, silver was down 0.9% at $16.64 an ounce from Tuesday’s four-week high of $16.90.

Platinum slipped 0.8% to $970.20 from an earlier two-month peak at 982.60 and palladium dropped 2% to $748.78 an ounce. Palladium touched a five-week high of $768.1 on Monday.

Investors expect the industrial precious metal will benefit if tax cuts and higher government spending in the major car markets of China and the United States boost auto sales. "While the medium to longer-term demand backdrop remains compelling given its dominant usage in catalysts of gasoline fuelled cars, we still expect a short-term dent," Julius Baer analysts said in a note.

Palladium has a close relationship with vehicle sales, which were strong last year.

"Sales in China were fuelled by a tax cut, prompting consumers to pull forward purchases. The tax cut was halved at the beginning of this year and should result in lower sales over the course of the coming months."

Reuters