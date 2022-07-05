Six of the worst: how the halo has saved drivers’ lives

The halo is a driver protection system used in open-wheel racing series. The carbon-fibre covered titanium shield has been in use since the 2018 season and despite some initial criticism it has been the saviour of many drivers, the latest being Guanyu Zhou.

The Chinese driver was involved a multiple car crash at the start of last weekend’s British Grand Prix in which his Alfa Romeo flipped upside down and skidded across the gravel before being wedged sideways between a tyre wall and metal fence. Zhou was unhurt and later posted a selfie on Twitter with the caption, “halo saved me today”.

There are many incidents that have motivated F1’s governing body to look into further safety measures, including three-time champion Ayrton Senna’s fatal crash in 1994 at Imola, and Ferrari driver Felipe Massa who suffered a fractured skull after being hit on the helmet by a detached spring from a Brawn car at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix.

A few days before the Massa incident, Henry Surtees died in a Formula Two race when a tyre struck him on the head and he crashed into a barrier. Rubens Barrichello said at the time he was concerned about drivers safety. “It is not a coincidence that something happened now,” he said. “Something needs to be done.”

Circuit de Catalunya

Tadasuke Makino’s halo was struck by fellow Japanese driver Nirei Fukuzumi’s car in an F2 race at Circuit de Catalunya, Spain in 2018.