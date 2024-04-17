Updated Kia Seltos arrives in SA with fresh looks

The range-topping Seltos GT-line is powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged engine making 118kW and 253Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
The refreshed Kia Seltos has arrived in Mzansi with bold new exterior styling, an upgraded interior as well as new powertrain and transmission options.
Major cosmetic changes abound up front where you will find a larger “tiger nose” radiator grille flanked by revised headlamp clusters aligning with Kia’s new “star map” lighting signature. Complemented by a redesigned front bumper incorporating a new layout for the fog lamps, this automotive facelift gives the Seltos much more visual oomph.
Changes to the side of the vehicle are limited to updated mouldings at the bottom of the door line, while the rear benefits from a redesigned tailgate and new tail lights connected horizontally below the rear window.
A selection of refreshed alloy wheel designs have also been added while a striking new colour option — Pewter Olive — joins Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver metallic, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey metallic, Imperial Blue metallic and Intense Red. Customers can also opt for the two available two-tone options, which combines Glacier White Pearl or Intense Red with a black roof.
The Seltos GT-line rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside, the most notable change is in the front of the cockpit, where a redesigned centre fascia incorporates a new integrated curved display with a slim touchscreen pad. Measuring 26cm, this feature is bordered by new horizontal air vents and a panel of physical buttons for key vehicle controls.
Four Seltos derivatives are available from launch, starting with the entry-level LX model designed to offer maximum bang for your buck. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers and electrically adjustable side mirrors, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlamp control, remote central locking and keyless entry.
The spacious cabin is furnished with black cloth upholstery, a height adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel adjustable for rake and reach and 60:40 split folding rear seats.
Standard tech includes a 10.7cm Supervision TFT cluster, automatic light control, electric windows all around, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, three USB ports (one front, two rear) manual air conditioning and cruise control. There is also a 20cm touchscreen infotainment system offering wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a reverse camera with dynamic guidance lines.
Next in the range is the Seltos EX,, which differentiates itself with 17-inch alloy wheels. Kia has added a lot more enhancements to the interior where you will find a storage box with an integrated armrest between the front seats, artificial leather upholstery, electronic parking brake, smart entry and push-button start.
Other key upgrades come in the form of automatic climate control, wireless charging, 26cm touchscreen infotainment system and Drive Mode Select with four modes (comfort, eco, sport and smart).
The Seltos EX Plus builds on this specification with the fitment of full LED lighting front and rear, 18-inch alloy wheels and a gloss black “tiger nose” grille with satin chrome detailing. Inside, the 10.7cm Supervision TFT cluster makes way for a 26cm fully digital cluster. Kia has also upped the interior ambience with mood lighting.
The flagship Seltos GT-Line stands out from its lesser siblings with GT-Line specific bumpers with colour-coded inserts, new 18-inch alloy wheels shrouding red brake calipers and a panoramic sunroof. A similarly sporty vibe is continued inside the cabin, thanks to the installation of alloy pedals, steering wheel paddle shifters and a head-up display.
This range-topping model further benefits from an additional suite of advanced driver assistance systems including smart cruise control, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist and forward collision avoidance assist.
The Seltos LX is available with a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 84kW and 144Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission delivering drive to the front wheels, Kia claims it’s good for 0-100km/h in 12.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 170km/h.
Customers can opt for a 1.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor producing 85kW and 250Nm. Paired exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox, it will propel the Seltos from 0-100km/h in 12 seconds and up to a top speed of 175km/h. Kia claims fuel consumption figures of 4.37l/100km while CO2 emissions weigh in at 145g/km.
Both engines are available on the Seltos EX and EX Plus models, albeit with the omission of the six-speed manual transmission. The range-topping Seltos GT-Line ships exclusively with a punchy new 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 118kW and 253Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Performance is sprightly with 0-100km/h in a claimed 8.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 195km/h.
All Seltos models are equipped with six airbags (one each for the driver and front passenger, two side airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as two side curtain airbags that stretch the length of the cabin), Isofix child seat anchors, ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability control and rear park distance control.
Available at dealers, pricing for the new Kia Seltos range is:
Seltos 1.5 LX Manual: R467,995
Seltos 1.5 LX CVT: R 492,995
Seltos 1.5 CRDi LX Auto: R521,995
Seltos 1.5 EX CVT: R532,995
Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX Auto: R561,995
Seltos 1.5 EX Plus CVT: R570,995
Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX Plus Auto: R599,995
Seltos 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line DCT: R626,995
Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
