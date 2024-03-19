National

WHO raises alarm in race to catch up on measles shots to stem outbreaks

About 60-million children missed doses over the Covid-19 period, says immunisation chief Kate O’Brien

19 March 2024 - 19:18
by Jennifer Rigby
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SIPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIPHIWE NKWALI

Vaccinating children who missed their measles shots during the Covid-19 pandemic is critical, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Tuesday, as outbreaks of the infectious disease increase worldwide.

More than 50 countries have experienced “large and disruptive” measles outbreaks in the past year, twice as many as in 2022, said Kate O’Brien, WHO director of immunisation, at a virtual press conference.

Measles is a contagious viral illness that causes flu-like symptoms and a rash. It can be fatal but is preventable with two doses of vaccine.

Covid-19 hugely disrupted routine vaccination efforts worldwide, and about 60-million children missed their doses over that period, O’Brien said.

She said catch-up efforts were critical.

“It’s now a race between whether the catch-up activities can happen quickly enough or whether the outbreaks will continue to scale,” she said.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urged people to be vaccinated against measles amid rising cases globally.

WHO experts also backed new ways of using existing vaccines to tackle other disease outbreaks, including the use of the mpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) for at-risk children in African countries.

They also recommended the use of the hepatitis E vaccine for all women of childbearing age in conflicts and other emergency settings. The infection, mostly transmitted through contaminated water, can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women.

The vaccine, developed by China’s Xiamen Innovax Biotech, has not been widely used outside China though it has been backed by WHO for use in outbreaks since 2015.

The chair of the WHO’s expert vaccine committee, Hanna Nohynek, told the press conference that the focus on outbreaks was a sign that “the normalcy is starting to be living with outbreaks … that’s kind of alarming.”

Reuters

Measles outbreaks run riot across world with children most at risk

Covid-19 disrupted routine vaccinations against measles globally, leaving millions of children unprotected against one of the most contagious diseases
World
1 month ago

Aspen and Biovac to bid for vaccine contracts under new $1bn Africa package

Decision to create an African vaccine-making accelerator is the culmination of an AU campaign to reduce the risk of another jabs shortage
National
3 months ago

How SA’s mRNA hub is teaching the world about preparing for the next pandemic

Being able to make vaccines locally can stop Africa from having to be at the back of the queue waiting for medicines the next time around. Here’s how
News & Fox
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Judge guilty of gross misconduct, Mlambo tells ...
National
2.
Patel bemoans failed SOEs hobbling black ...
National
3.
Mapisa-Nqakula’s home raided in corruption inquiry
National
4.
North West official in SA illegally, Motsoaledi ...
National
5.
Helen Suzman Foundation heads to apex court over ...
National

Related Articles

Measles outbreaks run riot across world with children most at risk

World / Africa

Aspen and Biovac to bid for vaccine contracts under new $1bn Africa package

National / Health

Stigma and regulatory barriers delay mpox response

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.