BOOK PREVIEW: 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami

Kyalami circuit owner Toby Venter and his Porsche 944 Turbo Cup will feature in the book. Picture: SUPPLIED
Local motorsport publishing company SA Motorsport Memories has previewed a new book entitled 60 Years Of Porsche Racing At Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
Authored by Denis Klopper, who in 2022 published a 500-page coffee-table book titled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories, the new project is a high-quality, large format book that covers the competition history of Porsche at SA’s most well-known racetrack.
The 300-page hardcover book covers the full history of the German sports car brand dating back to the victorious opening Nine-hour race in 1961, up until the brand’s race winning return at the Nine-hour in 2019 and its last appearance to date at an international race held at Kyalami in early 2023.
The 300-page book covers the full history of the Porsche brand and its many campaigns at the legendary Kyalami racetrack. Picture: SUPPLIED
The book covers the Porsche cars, engines and drivers that raced at Kyalami in the international endurance races over six decades. It also covers the Porsche 944 Turbo Cup Series, which ran in SA from late 1987 until the end of the 1989 season.
Other Porsche cars and drivers that competed in local series also feature in separate chapters.
The book contains more than 500 special images, most of which have never been published before, each accompanied by a detailed caption in both English and German.
Statistics of all the races held cover car types, drivers, engine numbers and results.
Motoring scribes including Roger McCleery, Stuart Johnston, Andre de Kock, Hendrik Verwoerd and Roger Houghton pen stories of their unique Porsche Kyalami memories.
Four Porsche race cars, two Porsche 944 Turbo Cup and a Porsche 911 GT2R driven by local Porsche distributor and Kyalami owner Toby Venter, will also be featured in the book.
The book is to be released in the second quarter of 2024 in a standard edition for R2,195 and a collector’s edition for R3,795.00, and orders can be placed at here.
Local News
BOOK PREVIEW: 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami
Circuit promoter Denis Klopper shines the spotlight on Porsche's motorsport exploits at the Midrand racetrack
Local motorsport publishing company SA Motorsport Memories has previewed a new book entitled 60 Years Of Porsche Racing At Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
Authored by Denis Klopper, who in 2022 published a 500-page coffee-table book titled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories, the new project is a high-quality, large format book that covers the competition history of Porsche at SA’s most well-known racetrack.
The 300-page hardcover book covers the full history of the German sports car brand dating back to the victorious opening Nine-hour race in 1961, up until the brand’s race winning return at the Nine-hour in 2019 and its last appearance to date at an international race held at Kyalami in early 2023.
The book covers the Porsche cars, engines and drivers that raced at Kyalami in the international endurance races over six decades. It also covers the Porsche 944 Turbo Cup Series, which ran in SA from late 1987 until the end of the 1989 season.
Other Porsche cars and drivers that competed in local series also feature in separate chapters.
The book contains more than 500 special images, most of which have never been published before, each accompanied by a detailed caption in both English and German.
Statistics of all the races held cover car types, drivers, engine numbers and results.
Motoring scribes including Roger McCleery, Stuart Johnston, Andre de Kock, Hendrik Verwoerd and Roger Houghton pen stories of their unique Porsche Kyalami memories.
Four Porsche race cars, two Porsche 944 Turbo Cup and a Porsche 911 GT2R driven by local Porsche distributor and Kyalami owner Toby Venter, will also be featured in the book.
The book is to be released in the second quarter of 2024 in a standard edition for R2,195 and a collector’s edition for R3,795.00, and orders can be placed at here.
Porsche maintains outlook but expects profit margins to fall
Taycan Turbo GT launched as the most powerful Porsche yet
New book brings to life 60 years of Kyalami memories
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.