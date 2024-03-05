Toyota SA brings accessories to the people

According to Toyota, AAP was born out of the need to offer customers a one-stop shop for a range of accessories that would enable them to customise their vehicles while enhancing their lifestyles. The accessories have been designed to provide everyday comfort, safety and convenience.

“To that end, we are collaborating with some of the most respected and popular suppliers in the country, including Ironman 4X4, 4X4 Megaworld, Front Runner, IVXIVBushindaba and Thule,” says Aidan Castille, general manager of Conversions and Accessories.

“We are also thrilled to announce pricing will be in line with current aftermarket pricing. Customers can order and fit through their Toyota dealer.”