LOCAL LAUNCH
Punchy Mazda CX-60 Takumi arrives in SA with a million-plus price
Mild-hybrid turbodiesel has gutsy performance and a sporty sound
08 March 2024 - 15:36
In Japan, the word takumi refers to a craftsperson unrivalled in their particular field of expertise. Mazda uses the term to denote its top of the range CX-60 diesel hybrid, which has been launched in SA as the first car from the brand priced at more than R1m.
It is the flagship of the CX-60 midsized SUV range launched in SA a year ago in 2.5l petrol guises priced at R739,800 for the rear-wheel drive Dynamic model and R844,500 for the all-wheel drive Individual...
