New Tiguan and other VWs to be launched in SA

Volkswagen SA has announced it will launch several new cars in the country this year.
The new T-Cross, Tiguan, Touareg and the ID.4 were unveiled at a media event at the company’s factory in Kariega this week, with the updated Golf GTI and Polo sedan also headed to local shores.
The company, which is officially renamed Volkswagen Group Africa as part of its expansion plan into the continent, also announced a third model line will be assembled in Kariega from 2026 or 2027 with the Polo and Polo Vivo. The new model has not yet been named, but VW confirms it will be a small SUV positioned below the T-Cross and it may also spawn a half-tonne bakkie model.
Here are the new VW models headed our way:
TIGUAN
The new third-generation Tiguan had its global unveiling in September 2023. Arriving here in the third quarter of the year, the compact SUV has a more striking design and a hi-tech interior.
A more powerful-looking front boasts flat LED headlights and glass-covered horizontal strip, with a horizontal LED strip on the tail end. The driver interacts with a new digital instrument panel, head-up display and an infotainment screen that measures up to 15 inches and features a new menu structure and graphics.
As before, the Tiguan range will be powered by turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines. The new plug-in hybrid won’t be coming to SA.
Volkswagen T-Cross. Picture: SUPPLIED
T-CROSS
In the five years since its launch, the B-segment crossover has become one of the German brand’s most popular models globally.
It arrives here in the third quarter with a facelift comprising new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED tail light clusters. Hi-tech IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are offered for the first time on the T-Cross.
Inside, the vehicle gets a new free-standing 8-inch infotainment display and higher quality materials.
Engines remain 85kW 1.0l and 110kW 1.5l petrol TSI engines, with either five-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmissions.
Volkswagen Touareg. Picture: SUPPLIED
TOUAREG
The upgraded third-generation Toureg arrives in the second quarter with a sharpened design and improved technology.
The facelift includes striking new high definition LED matrix headlights at the front and strip-style LED taillights incorporating a red illuminated Volkswagen logo.
The large premium SUV also has revised suspension for enhanced driving characteristics and a new Innovision Cockpit which consists of a digital display and high-end infotainment system. The cabin gains a better quality feel with softer new centre console trims.
The new Touareg will be offered with the 3.0 TDI 190kW engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion permanent all-wheel drive.
Volkswagen Polo Sedan. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
POLO SEDAN
Until now available only with a normally aspirated 1.6l petrol engine with outputs of 81kW and 156Nm, the imported Polo sedan range will be bolstered with a turbocharged TSI engine in the second quarter of the year.
The 1.0l three-cylinder petrol turbo unit produces a more feisty 85kW and 200Nm and is paired with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic. The 1.6 will remain as the entry-level model, but switches from a manual gearbox to a Tiptronic.
The beige seats will be replaced with darker cloth that’s less prone to showing stains.
Volkswagen ID.4. Picture: SUPPLIED
ID.4
A fleet of ID.4s will be tested locally by motoring journalists in 2024 before the compact crossover goes on sale at an unspecified date as VW’s first electric car in SA.
Voted the 2021 world car of the year, the crossover is offered in several variants ranging in power output from 109kW to 150kW, with claimed ranges of 346km to 520km on a battery charge. It is available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive guises.
The 150kW version accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 8.5 seconds and delivers a top speed of 160km/h.
Volkswagen Golf. Picture: SUPPLIED
GOLF
An updated Golf 8.5 was unveiled overseas in January with tweaks that included a return to physical buttons in the cabin, by customer demand. VW has not yet confirmed when the car, available in SA only in high-performance GTI and R guises, will arrive.
