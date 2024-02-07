Volkswagen looks to bring new compact bakkie to SA

The compact SUV to be built at Volkswagen’s Kariega plant will also be the basis of a new bakkie. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen (VW) has not yet named the new small SUV it will build in SA but has revealed the car may also spawn a compact bakkie.
Mzansi will be without a half-tonne workhorse for the first time in decades after Nissan’s decision to discontinue the popular NP200 towards the end of 2024, and speculation has been rife as to what might fill its place. The VW Saveiro was touted as a possibility but the compact bakkie is built in Brazil in left-hand drive only and is off-limits to SA.
The new, as yet unnamed, compact SUV to be built at VW′s Kariega plant in the Eastern Cape will be a small crossover built on the Volkswagen MQB-27 platform that underpins the Polo. It will be positioned below the imported T-Cross.
The vehicle gives the opportunity of a bakkie later on, Volkswagen SA MD Martina Biene said at the company’s indaba media event in Kariega this week. Full details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks after it was earlier announced the vehicle will be added as a third model line at the factory, alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo from 2026 or 2027.
VW previously sold a half-tonner called the Caddy in SA. It was based on the Mk1 Golf and was produced in Uitenhage (now Kariega) from 1981 until 2007. The second generation of VW′s one-tonne Amarok pickup is built at Ford′s plant in Silverton, near Pretoria.
Biene said VW also plans to boost production of Polos and Polo Vivos to 150,000 units at the Kariega plant in 2024 for the local and export markets, an increase of about 10,000 units over 2023. It will be made possible by the easing of the semiconductor shortage that afflicted the global automotive industry, and the installation of diesel generators to keep the local plant running during load-shedding. The company spent R130m over the past two years on generators and diesel which allowed VW to build 8,000 more cars last year compared to 2022.
VW is committed to staying in SA and providing direct employment to 3,900 people despite concerns that the country’s regulatory, energy and logistics crises pose a threat to local production facilities.
In November the brand’s international passenger car CEO Thomas Schäfer said SA must fix its political and infrastructural issues or risk losing major foreign automotive investments.
While his comments served as a wake-up call to the government, they did not portend the imminent demise of VW′s 80-year old Kariega car factory, nor the loss of nearly 50,000 jobs in the brand’s total supply chain, said VW.
After its world premiere in September the new, third generation Tiguan is one of the imported Volkswagens to be launched in SA this year.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The company, which is renaming itself Volkswagen Group Africa, will become the sole global exporter of the Polo hatch, which is SA′s most exported car, with 101,557 units shipped overseas in 2023. More than 70% of Polos built locally are exported and the car will continue to be produced until about 2029.
VW also announced that several new imported models would be launched in SA in 2024, including the all-new Tiguan midsize SUV, facelifted Golf GTI and Touareg, upgraded T-Cross, and new engine derivatives of the Polo sedan and Amarok bakkie. The ID.4 compact crossover will also be launched as the brand’s first electric car in the country.
There will be no hybrid VW models offered due to the low quality of SA′s fuel, the company said.
