New MINI Aceman tested in desert ahead of 2024 debut

The new model fits between the hatch and Countryman and is fully electric

31 January 2024 - 11:26
by Motor News Reporter
The new Mini Aceman. Picture: SUPPLIED
As series production draws closer, the new Mini Aceman model, which slots in between the Cooper hatch and the Countryman crossover SUV, has been proving itself under extremely high temperatures on sandy desert roads.

The four-door model with space for five passengers stretches out 4,075mm in length, a width of 1,754mm and a height of 1,495mm has already successfully completed cold weather tests in the Arctic Circle. The desert heat focuses on aspects such as the air conditioning, charging and cooling of the battery, drive and control devices are intensively tested at up to 50°C.

Unlike the new Mini Countryman that recently completed winter testing in Iceland, and powered by a 2.0l twin power turbo engine with 160kW and 360 Nm in addition to a 48V mild hybrid system, there will be no conventionally powered Mini Aceman derivatives.

The Aceman is exclusively powered by a 54.2 kWh battery and underpinned by the brand’s basic principle of a capacious interior with the smallest possible external dimensions, and agile go-kart driving characteristics and efficiency.

Room for five passengers and the typical MINI agility are promised in the new range. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The all-electric Mini Aceman opens new opportunities for customers who want a smaller crossover than our successful Mini Countryman. The consistent electrification of our product portfolio makes a clear statement about the future of the Mini brand,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of MINI.

Lamborghini to introduce two electric cars by 2029

‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ electrification strategy aims for 40% carbon dioxide reduction by 2030
19 hours ago

Mitsubishi adds new models to Outlander range

Exceed flagship raises luxury ante even further
1 day ago

The dangers of contaminated diesel and how to avoid it

Petroleum Retailers Association calls on motorists to report suspicions on its whistleblower hotline
4 days ago

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices
5 days ago
