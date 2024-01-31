As series production draws closer, the new Mini Aceman model, which slots in between the Cooper hatch and the Countryman crossover SUV, has been proving itself under extremely high temperatures on sandy desert roads.
The four-door model with space for five passengers stretches out 4,075mm in length, a width of 1,754mm and a height of 1,495mm has already successfully completed cold weather tests in the Arctic Circle. The desert heat focuses on aspects such as the air conditioning, charging and cooling of the battery, drive and control devices are intensively tested at up to 50°C.
Unlike the new Mini Countryman that recently completed winter testing in Iceland, and powered by a 2.0l twin power turbo engine with 160kW and 360 Nm in addition to a 48V mild hybrid system, there will be no conventionally powered Mini Aceman derivatives.
The Aceman is exclusively powered by a 54.2 kWh battery and underpinned by the brand’s basic principle of a capacious interior with the smallest possible external dimensions, and agile go-kart driving characteristics and efficiency.
Room for five passengers and the typical MINI agility are promised in the new range. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The all-electric Mini Aceman opens new opportunities for customers who want a smaller crossover than our successful Mini Countryman. The consistent electrification of our product portfolio makes a clear statement about the future of the Mini brand,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of MINI.
New MINI Aceman tested in desert ahead of 2024 debut
The new model fits between the hatch and Countryman and is fully electric
