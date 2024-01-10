Coveted Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa coming under the hammer

This Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is expected sell for more than R600m when it goes on auction next month.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Sotheby’s Sealed has presented a 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa — one of the most desirable and instantly recognisable Ferraris — to be auctioned on February 21.
Chassis number 0738 TR is one of just 19 models to leave the Ferrari factory with the highly desired “pontoon fender” bodywork created by renowned Italian coach builder Sergio Scaglietti, a close friend of Enzo Ferrari. Scaglietti reputedly would “interpret” designs by eye and in aluminium instead of drawings, and then hammer the metal into the shape he envisioned. He is honoured with the 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti model and died in 2011.
The model on auction was completed in early 1958 but the 250 Testa Rossa range was first marketed in 1957, the first prototype making its racing debut at the 1957 Nürburgring 1,000km with conventional bodywork by Scaglietti. In 1958 the 250 TR with “pontoon fender” Scaglietti body emerged and production concluded in 1961.
Instead of the conventional fully enclosed front end, the body had a distinctive cutaway nose reminiscent of a Formula 1 car. The protuberant central air intake was flanked by deep channels and the headlights were set into nacelle- or pontoon-like fenders that enveloped each front wheel. The purpose of the design was to funnel cooling air to the brake drums, mitigating the persistent problem of heat-related fade.
The bonnet was topped with a large bulge and air intake (forward facing on this car, reverse facing on others) to provide clearance for the vertically orientated carburettors. It’s powered by the 3.0l V12 used in 250 GT road and racing cars but with several modifications to increase the performance, generating 220kW at 7,000rpm. Between 1957 and 1958 250 TRs used a four-speed transmission, followed by a five-speed transmission in 1959.
With almost 20 period races and four overall victories, 0738 TR was active in competition for more than a decade. In recent years, it has benefited from a full restoration at Ferrari Classiche, where it was Red Book certified as one of few remaining TRs to retain its matching engine and gearbox.
The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is one of the most desirable and instantly recognisable models of the iconic Italian brand. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is such an icon in the history of Ferrari and motor racing that the Little Car Company has developed a 75% scaled tribute powered by an electric motor. Just 299 were made.
The real car is on offer from a prominent collection for the first time in more than a decade and the “Pontoon Fender” Testa Rossa is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful body designs ever.
In 2009 a 250 Testa Rossa fetched a cool $16.4m (about R306m) while in 2014 a non-Pontoon fendered model was snapped up for $40m.
International News
Coveted Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa coming under the hammer
The car is one of just 19 featuring the ‘pontoon fender’ created by Sergio Scaglietti between 1957 and 1961
Sotheby’s Sealed has presented a 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa — one of the most desirable and instantly recognisable Ferraris — to be auctioned on February 21.
Chassis number 0738 TR is one of just 19 models to leave the Ferrari factory with the highly desired “pontoon fender” bodywork created by renowned Italian coach builder Sergio Scaglietti, a close friend of Enzo Ferrari. Scaglietti reputedly would “interpret” designs by eye and in aluminium instead of drawings, and then hammer the metal into the shape he envisioned. He is honoured with the 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti model and died in 2011.
The model on auction was completed in early 1958 but the 250 Testa Rossa range was first marketed in 1957, the first prototype making its racing debut at the 1957 Nürburgring 1,000km with conventional bodywork by Scaglietti. In 1958 the 250 TR with “pontoon fender” Scaglietti body emerged and production concluded in 1961.
Instead of the conventional fully enclosed front end, the body had a distinctive cutaway nose reminiscent of a Formula 1 car. The protuberant central air intake was flanked by deep channels and the headlights were set into nacelle- or pontoon-like fenders that enveloped each front wheel. The purpose of the design was to funnel cooling air to the brake drums, mitigating the persistent problem of heat-related fade.
The bonnet was topped with a large bulge and air intake (forward facing on this car, reverse facing on others) to provide clearance for the vertically orientated carburettors. It’s powered by the 3.0l V12 used in 250 GT road and racing cars but with several modifications to increase the performance, generating 220kW at 7,000rpm. Between 1957 and 1958 250 TRs used a four-speed transmission, followed by a five-speed transmission in 1959.
With almost 20 period races and four overall victories, 0738 TR was active in competition for more than a decade. In recent years, it has benefited from a full restoration at Ferrari Classiche, where it was Red Book certified as one of few remaining TRs to retain its matching engine and gearbox.
The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is such an icon in the history of Ferrari and motor racing that the Little Car Company has developed a 75% scaled tribute powered by an electric motor. Just 299 were made.
The real car is on offer from a prominent collection for the first time in more than a decade and the “Pontoon Fender” Testa Rossa is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful body designs ever.
In 2009 a 250 Testa Rossa fetched a cool $16.4m (about R306m) while in 2014 a non-Pontoon fendered model was snapped up for $40m.
More information about the Testa Rossa is available at Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (sothebys.com)
So I bought myself a classic car, and a little trouble strikes
Legendary oldies to be displayed at 2024 George old car show
Five extra-special Rolls-Royce creations delivered in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Volkswagen Golf to celebrate half century with a revamp
‘Human-like’ AI comes into cars at CES trade show
REVIEW: Renault Megane R.S. Trophy is as racy as they come
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.