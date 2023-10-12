Jaguar bows out of combustion era with F-Type ZP Editions

The exclusive new Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is the final petrol-powered sports car from the British brand.
Jaguar is becoming an all-electric luxury brand, and with that it is commemorating the end of its 75 years of internal combustion sports car production by launching an exclusive limited-edition F-Type ZP Edition range inspired by two iconic 1960s racing Jaguar E-types.
Two lightly modified examples, under the project name ZP, and piloted by future Formula One champs Graham Hill and Roy Salvadori, made their racing debut at Oulton Park, the UK, in 1961. In a thrilling race, Hill won the 25-lap race from the Aston Martin DB4 of Innes Ireland, with Salvadori third. The Ferrari 250 GTs were fourth and fifth.
Earlier this year, Jaguar Classic released seven restored pairs of the old girls inspired by this pioneering pair, and only 150 examples will be made of the new F-Type ZP Edition. It is powered by a snarling 5.0l supercharged V8 engine, with outputs of 423kW/700Nm and a soundtrack so distinctive it is archived in the British Library.
The models have all-wheel drive and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds on to a top speed of 300km/h. They are available in both coupé and convertible body styles, however, you better hurry as only two examples of the coupé have been secured for SA.
Mars red and Ebony duotone leather interior characterise the Oulton Blue option.
Two new colours express the exclusive F-Types. The Oulton blue gloss paint is named after the Oulton Park Circuit in the UK where the originals first raced, mimicking the winning Indigo Blue “ECD 400” driven by Graham Hill. It gets a Mars red and Ebony duotone leather interior.
The heritage F-Type that wears Crystal grey paint and tips a hat to the Pearl grey E-Type raced by Roy Salvadori has a Navy blue and Ebony duotone leather interior. Both feature Porcelain white gloss hand-painted racing-style roundels on the doors and as grille surrounds.
Hand-painted racing-style door roundels, horizontal seat fluting, gloss black exterior accents, brake calipers and 20-inch forged alloy wheels complement the exclusive F-Type ZP Edition look, and each car features a “One of 150” SV Bespoke commissioning plaque.
“As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history to become a modern, luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance,” says Rawdon Glover, Jaguar MD.
“The F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition,”concludes Glover.
