Lighter and more powerful BMW R1300 GS unveiled

BMW Motorrad has lifted the covers off its new R1300 GS, the latest generation of the iconic twin-cylinder adventure bike.

In the 100th anniversary year of BMW’s motorcycle division, it is the latest model in a dynasty that began in 1980 with the GS 800 and spawned the adventure-bike genre.

Successor to the R1250 GS launched in 2019, the newcomer had its global premiere on Thursday at the BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin, Germany, the company’s new home.

The big dual-purpose bike is one of the German firm’s best sellers, and its fame was boosted when actors Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman used R1150 GS and R1200 GS machines in their Long Way Round and Long Way Down adventure documentaries.

Along with an increase in engine size and power, the R1300 GS is significantly lighter, adopts state-of-the-art technology, and has undergone a radical restyle with the asymmetrical headlamps replaced by X-shaped matrix LEDs. With the optional Headlight Pro, the beam of the headlamp turns into bends according to the banking position.

While retaining a muscular appearance the new bike looks less industrial than its predecessor, with no trellis frame visible. A new steel main frame is stiffer than its predecessor’s and the new bike has shed 12kg.