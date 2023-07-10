Faster Audi RS competition models now on sale in SA
The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback competition now produce 463kW and 850Nm
10 July 2023 - 13:19 Motor News Reporter
Audi RS 6 and RS 7 competition gain larger turbochargers, and get a crash diet for better overall performance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi on Monday announced local pricing for its new RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance models.
The Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback that produce 441kW and 800Nm are being replaced by new competition models. They have arrived in SA with their 4.0l V8 biturbo engines upgraded with larger turbochargers to produce 463kW and 850Nm, a 22kW and 50Nm increase over the outgoing models.
The Audi drive select has six profiles: efficiency, comfort, auto, dynamic and two customisable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes. Performance models sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the previous RS 6 and RS 7 versions. Top speed is 250km/h but an optional RS Dynamic Package with all-wheel steering and an increased maximum speed to 280km/h is available.
Further highlights of the new juggernauts are an eight-speed tiptronic transmission with faster shifting times, and reduced insulation between the engine compartment and the interior for a more aural experience and being eight kilograms lighter.
The RS interiors can now be had in contrast blue, or traditionally in as grey and red. Picture: SUPPLIED
Standard equipment includes 22-inch matt titanium grey, diamond turned wheels, which are 5kg five lighter, with a design that aids brake cooling and performance. They also benefit from a mechanical centre differential and quattro system with more rear wheel-bias at ratio of 40:60. The system can automatically apportion up to 70 percent of the torque to the front axle, and up to 85 percent to the rear axle depending on traction needs.
In the interior, the RS design packages in grey and red have been expanded to include the colour blue as contrast stitching on the steering wheel rim, floor mats, the side of the centre console, and the selector lever cuff. The seat belts of the leather-clad sport seats are full-surface ocean blue, too.
The displays of the standard 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus offer new features including a blinking shift indicator in manual transmission mode, which changes the rpm display from green to yellow to red and new traffic light icons.
Avant or Sportback, both get stronger V8 engines and other technical changes for more performance.
The new models are available in a total of 16 exterior colours, including metallic and matt Ascari Blue and matt Dew Silver as new additions.
The exterior mirrors, front spoiler, front side flaps, side sill inserts, roof rails and trim on the side windows and rear diffuser are in matt grey, while a matt carbon/black styling package is also an option. Customers can opt for the Audi rings in chrome or black.
The new RS competition models come standard with a one year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
Pricing
Audi RS 6 Avant performance — R2,332,700
Audi RS 7 Sportback performance: R2,444,500
