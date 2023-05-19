National

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics

19 May 2023 - 13:46 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/inkdrop
Picture: 123RF/inkdrop

SA’s future in international trade, as the US accuses the government of assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine, is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics. 

Last week, a bombshell was dropped by US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety when he accused the SA government of supplying arms to Russia, worsening tension between the US and SA.

Nel says this matter should be taken seriously as local leaders have made a number of gaffes in recent months. This latest episode works to put the country further on the back foot.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Accusations that the country has supplied arms to Russia have rattled markets and the economic fallout, should these claims be substantiated — or even not adequately disproven — will be considerable. The country’s reputation is on the line. 

Looking ahead, Nel says eyes will be on government and how it handles the upcoming Brics summit in August, which is already a bone of contention given the potential appearance of Russia’s President Putin. There is also a summit to be around the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade policy, for which SA’s current inclusion hangs in the balance. 

Topics of discussion include trade relations between SA and the US; the US’s mission to get more countries to turn against Russia; SA’s place as the most developed economy in Africa; and the growing influence of the Brics trading bloc. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Yellow Door Energy to spend nearly $1bn on SA renewable projects

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Business
1 day ago

PODCAST | Unpacking Liberty’s claim stats for 2022

The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | Digging into the online trading boom

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Business
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chinese offer help with blackouts, Pravin Gordhan ...
National
2.
WATCH | Gwede Mantashe says Andre de Ruyter’s ...
National
3.
Winter of our discontent: Eskom warns of stage 8 ...
National
4.
Amazon HQ litigants Observatory Civic Association ...
National
5.
Tshwane mayor takes off the gloves in fight to ...
National

Related Articles

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...

News & Fox

SA-produced weapons are not suitable for our armed forces, says Russia

National

WATCH: Russian weapons claim torpedoes the rand

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.