PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The pharmacy group warns that rising operational costs linked to load-shedding will affect its future earnings
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
But a ban on individual Chinese tourists travelling to Taiwan — implemented in 2019 — remains in effect
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
SA’s future in international trade, as the US accuses the government of assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine, is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics.
Last week, a bombshell was dropped by US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety when he accused the SA government of supplying arms to Russia, worsening tension between the US and SA.
Nel says this matter should be taken seriously as local leaders have made a number of gaffes in recent months. This latest episode works to put the country further on the back foot.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Accusations that the country has supplied arms to Russia have rattled markets and the economic fallout, should these claims be substantiated — or even not adequately disproven — will be considerable. The country’s reputation is on the line.
Looking ahead, Nel says eyes will be on government and how it handles the upcoming Brics summit in August, which is already a bone of contention given the potential appearance of Russia’s President Putin. There is also a summit to be around the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade policy, for which SA’s current inclusion hangs in the balance.
Topics of discussion include trade relations between SA and the US; the US’s mission to get more countries to turn against Russia; SA’s place as the most developed economy in Africa; and the growing influence of the Brics trading bloc.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | What does SA’s international trade future look like given tension with US?
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
SA’s future in international trade, as the US accuses the government of assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine, is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics.
Last week, a bombshell was dropped by US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety when he accused the SA government of supplying arms to Russia, worsening tension between the US and SA.
Nel says this matter should be taken seriously as local leaders have made a number of gaffes in recent months. This latest episode works to put the country further on the back foot.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Accusations that the country has supplied arms to Russia have rattled markets and the economic fallout, should these claims be substantiated — or even not adequately disproven — will be considerable. The country’s reputation is on the line.
Looking ahead, Nel says eyes will be on government and how it handles the upcoming Brics summit in August, which is already a bone of contention given the potential appearance of Russia’s President Putin. There is also a summit to be around the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) trade policy, for which SA’s current inclusion hangs in the balance.
Topics of discussion include trade relations between SA and the US; the US’s mission to get more countries to turn against Russia; SA’s place as the most developed economy in Africa; and the growing influence of the Brics trading bloc.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Yellow Door Energy to spend nearly $1bn on SA renewable projects
PODCAST | Unpacking Liberty’s claim stats for 2022
PODCAST | Digging into the online trading boom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’
PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...
SA-produced weapons are not suitable for our armed forces, says Russia
WATCH: Russian weapons claim torpedoes the rand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.