A Ferrari F40, first owned by French four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost, is headed for auction at RM Sotheby’s.
In 1990, Prost left McLaren to join Ferrari, shortly after the death of Enzo Ferrari. As the incoming lead driver for the Scuderia, it was only fitting that he would be given a Ferrari as a company car. This was a brand-new Ferrari F40. Chassis number 83249 was completed in late 1989 and built without catalytic converters or adjustable suspension, features that would come to mark later- production F40s.
Prost told RM Sotheby’s that he never used the F40, selling it very shortly after taking delivery. The car was registered in France at Prost’s home in Meribel in February 1990.
Prost signed the roof of the car, his signature still faintly visible today.
The car carries Ferrari Classiche certification, stating that it retains its original chassis, engine, gearbox and bodywork. At the time of cataloguing, its odometer is showed just under 4,667km.
In addition to the accompanying history file, owner’s manual and replacement service book, the car is also accompanied by a set of tools, its original front spoiler, and Schedoni luggage.
The Ferrari F40 is one of the Italian brand’s most iconic cars and the mid-engined, rear-wheel drive coupe was produced from 1987-1992. It was created to commemorate Ferrari’s 40th anniversary and was the last Ferrari personally approved by company founder Enzo.
At the time, it was Ferrari’s fastest, most powerful and most expensive car, with a 3.0l twin-turbo V8 engine that produced 352kW of power.
Just over 1,300 units were built and the F40 has become one of the most valuable classic Ferraris. In a 2022 Pebble Beach Auction in the US, an F40 fetched a record price of $3.965m (R73m).
The 1990 Ferrari F40 is offered without reserve and the auction opens on May 10.
CLASSICS
Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 revs up auction excitement at RM Sotheby’s
The F40 was the four-time F1 champion’s company car in 1990 — which he never drove — after joining Ferrari’s racing team
