The Grand Tour returns with Eurocrash on June 16

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe

18 May 2023 - 19:15 Motoring Reporter
Motoring’s most famous trio get up to their usual hilarious antics in Central Europe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Motoring’s most famous trio get up to their usual hilarious antics in Central Europe. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jeremy Clarkson and his sidekicks return to the screens with The Grand Tour: Eurocrash which starts on Friday June 16 on Prime Video. 

In the latest release, Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May head to Central Europe on a road trip nobody has thought of, in cars nobody would dream of. 

This 2,254km journey takes them from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia. They sample some Soviet style Formula One, are attacked by archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax.

As for the cars, Clarkson opted for the Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, a retro-styled Japanese car; May is behind the wheel of a 1930 Crosley convertible and Richard Hammond drives a Chevrolet SSR made in 2003, which was in production between in the 1930s to 1950s.

The special follows their last release, A Scandi Flick, and will be followed  by their next adventure, which recently finished filming in Mauritania.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash features Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond being "attacked" by archers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Grand Tour: Eurocrash features Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond being "attacked" by archers. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Grand Tour series premiered in November 2016 shortly after the trio left the BBC's Top Gear. Produced by former Top Gear creative head Andy Wilman, the series was made exclusively for its Amazon Prime Video, and originally contracted with 36 episodes over three years.

It will be available in more than 195 countries. A video game based on the programme, titled The Grand Tour Game, was released on January 15 2019.

Bundesliga comes to BMW onboard Theatre Screens

Owners can watch live matches, highlights or match data from back seat
Life
3 weeks ago

New off-road focused Ford Ranger Wildtrak X teased

The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
Life
1 day ago

Vitz is the most affordable Toyota in SA

Agya’s replacement offers more space and features, along with some sporty styling
Life
1 day ago
