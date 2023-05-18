Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Jeremy Clarkson and his sidekicks return to the screens with The Grand Tour: Eurocrash which starts on Friday June 16 on Prime Video.
In the latest release, Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May head to Central Europe on a road trip nobody has thought of, in cars nobody would dream of.
This 2,254km journey takes them from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia. They sample some Soviet style Formula One, are attacked by archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax.
As for the cars, Clarkson opted for the Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, a retro-styled Japanese car; May is behind the wheel of a 1930 Crosley convertible and Richard Hammond drives a Chevrolet SSR made in 2003, which was in production between in the 1930s to 1950s.
The special follows their last release, A Scandi Flick, and will be followed by their next adventure, which recently finished filming in Mauritania.
The Grand Tour series premiered in November 2016 shortly after the trio left the BBC's Top Gear. Produced by former Top Gear creative head Andy Wilman, the series was made exclusively for its Amazon Prime Video, and originally contracted with 36 episodes over three years.
It will be available in more than 195 countries. A video game based on the programme, titled The Grand Tour Game, was released on January 15 2019.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The Grand Tour returns with Eurocrash on June 16
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe
