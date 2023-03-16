Life / Motoring

Anti-dumping tax is lifted but it’s not the end of the tyre wars

Local tyre manufacturers and importers are at loggerheads while government deliberates on ‘unfairly’ traded tyre imports from China

16 March 2023 - 13:42 Denis Droppa

Motorists might be able to breathe a sigh of relief, albeit briefly, with the termination of a temporary “anti-dumping” import duty that hiked Chinese tyre prices in SA more than 20%.

It is estimated that imported Chinese tyres account for more than 70% of the local truck tyre market and more than 50% of the car tyre market, according to the Tyre Importers Association of SA (Tiasa)...

