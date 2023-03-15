Many of the ingredients are there for sentiment to recover but only time will tell if this lasts, one analyst says
Nathi Mthethwa also quits as MP after Cyril Ramaphosa fires him from cabinet
Mthethwa was dismissed as sport, arts and culture minister last week
Nathi Mthethwa has tendered his resignation as an MP, the second former cabinet member to do so.
Instead of being backbenchers in parliament, those President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his cabinet have opted to resign to cash in huge pension payouts and loss-of-office benefits amounting to millions.
Former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, also resigned as an MP on Wednesday. Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is also expected to tender her resignation.
Mthethwa, who was axed as sport, arts and culture minister last week, has resigned in a letter sent to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
Mthethwa had been in the executive since 2008, first as minister of safety and security under former president Kgalema Motlanthe, then as minister of police between 2009 and 2014 under former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma then moved Mthethwa to arts and culture, where he served until 2019, before being appointed as sport, arts and culture minister by Ramaphosa.
His resignation comes as a surprise, after he initially agreed to be redeployed to parliament.
Last week he was redeployed to the portfolio committees on social development and trade, industry and competition.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo and Majodina confirmed Mthethwa and Nkoana-Mashabane’s resignations.
Attempts to obtain a comment from Mthethwa were unsuccessful.
