Audi boosts local EV charging network

Audi SA, in partnership with Rubicon, has boosted the country’s electric-vehicle (EV) charging capacity with 43 additional stations across the country.
The charging stations can accommodate 57 EV cars simultaneously, at varying capacities, regardless of model or brand ownership. This follows Audi’s contribution of 70 EV charging connection points nationwide a year ago, when it was the first to bring ultra-fast chargers to SA.
Together with its partners, Audi has invested about R45m over the past two years in charging technology.
The latest rollout includes the first DC 200kW ultra-fast charger, which is installed at Midrand’s Mall of Africa, which allows the battery of an Audi E-tron GT to be recharged in a claimed 15 minutes. The solar photovoltaic (PV) system is one of the largest of its type in the southern hemisphere.
The rest of the EV infrastructure investment comprises four 100kW (DC), eight 60kW (DC), five 25kW (DC) and 25 22kW (AC) fast EV charger installations at convenient locations across the country to serve all EV brands.
The commissioning of the first and second phase of charging infrastructure means that Audi and partners GridCars and Rubicon, have installed 76 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers across SA representing about 28% of public charging stations in the country.
“The rollout of our second phase of EV charging stations is the next step in realising our vision of sustainable mobility and living our mantra that the ‘Future is an Attitude’,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
“EVs are the future of mobility and we’re investing not just in hardware infrastructure, but in making electric mobility simpler and more widely available for South Africans, thus enabling the local EV market to grow. By fulfilling our promise from early 2022, we’re demonstrating our commitment to helping take SA into the future of mobility”.
The partnership between Audi, GridCars and Rubicon includes a roaming agreement, which allows billing cards to be interoperable across the two networks, making charging easier for Audi E-tron customers and users of other EV brands.
Greg Blandford, director of Rubicon Energy & E-mobility, says that as public interest in EVs grows, so will the drive to integrate charging infrastructure, renewable energy and energy storage systems.
“Local availability of more and more EVs, coupled with the increase in fossil fuel costs, will be a major catalyst for EV adoption in SA,” he says.
“While load-shedding is a reality to which South Africans have become accustomed, it is worth pointing out that our charging network also capitalises on solar installations, where possible, to keep the charging stations optimally operational,” says Sauer.
“With a range between 350 and 480km the Audi E-tron models typically do not require a charge every day, so depending on driving style and daily commuting distances, owners will be able to find their nearest charging station and charge their vehicles regularly with ease”.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Audi boosts local EV charging network
